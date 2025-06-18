CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,417,850,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 156,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,279,000 after buying an additional 66,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.2%

NOC stock opened at $503.59 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $422.69 and a one year high of $555.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.91 and a 200-day moving average of $482.72.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,575.04. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $485,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.31.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

