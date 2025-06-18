Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.14% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLCB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,261,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after acquiring an additional 72,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 87,618 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,483,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,007,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 43,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

