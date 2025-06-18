CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 1,914 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.