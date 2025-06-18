Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.58.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

