CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 365,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 68,790 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,501,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUST stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $20.94.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

