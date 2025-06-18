CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,474 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $11,330,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fiserv by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.27.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.46 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.98 and its 200 day moving average is $202.78. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

