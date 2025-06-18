CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,923 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

