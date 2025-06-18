CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $20.08 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $594,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 113,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.03 and a 200-day moving average of $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $366.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

