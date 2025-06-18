Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Lion Street Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,218,696 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,201,000 after buying an additional 13,264,762 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.