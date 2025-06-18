Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.