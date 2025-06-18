Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 62,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,078,000 after buying an additional 10,625,395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,958,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,750,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,785.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,029,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 993,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,026,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,522,000 after acquiring an additional 863,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.