Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,750 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.