Lion Street Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.94.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.