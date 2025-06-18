Bell Bank Invests $217,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Bell Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

