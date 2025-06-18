iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 57,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,698,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

