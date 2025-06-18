Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $93,000 Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12,475.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,912,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $261.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.42 and a 200-day moving average of $235.08. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

