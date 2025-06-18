Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $389.86 and last traded at $390.17, with a volume of 2883668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $405.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.30.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.