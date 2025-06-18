Rakuten Securities Inc. Makes New $92,000 Investment in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402,881 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,595,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,360 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,421,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.64. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 184.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.55%. The business had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SOUN. Piper Sandler began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $33,596.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 765,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,582.72. This trade represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 132,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,328,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,319.28. This trade represents a 19.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 680,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,574 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

