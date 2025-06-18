Rakuten Securities Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPAY. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Corpay by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corpay by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPAY. Wall Street Zen raised Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 target price (down from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.07.

CPAY stock opened at $327.19 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.04 and a 52-week high of $400.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.73.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

