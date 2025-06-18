Rakuten Securities Inc. Sells 6,844 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Rakuten Securities Inc. cut its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 323.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $476.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 234.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.60. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $544.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $2,924,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,054.96. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,300. This trade represents a 58.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,833 shares of company stock worth $28,924,419 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 target price on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.29.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

