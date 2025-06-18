Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Up 31.8% in May

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 7,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $1,004,273.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,079.75. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $918,981.18. This represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.98. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

