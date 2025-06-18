Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires 254 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 152.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in ONEOK by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $93.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.48 and a 1 year high of $118.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.69.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

