Rakuten Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DJT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 119.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 1,854.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 59,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $1,573,920.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,394,734.30. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,606.85. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,725. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

DJT opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 38.41, a quick ratio of 38.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2,861.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

