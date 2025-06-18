Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $987,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Prologis by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,907,000 after buying an additional 179,880 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Prologis by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1,451.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Prologis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,282,000 after acquiring an additional 334,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. CJS Securities dropped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

