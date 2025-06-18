Rakuten Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoom Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zoom Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $192,703.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,532.72. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,968,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,078,546. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zoom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

