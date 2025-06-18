CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 80,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,386.90. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clinton Larry Stinchcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

On Friday, June 13th, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 252,486 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $1,181,634.48.

CuriosityStream Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.79.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. CuriosityStream’s payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $2.95 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CURI

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.