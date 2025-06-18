Insider Selling: AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Sells 5,945 Shares of Stock

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $206.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.70 and its 200 day moving average is $212.90.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 38.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.86.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

