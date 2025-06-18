Insider Buying: OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) CEO Purchases 5,400 Shares of Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Comora bought 5,400 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $16,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,396.36. The trade was a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Comora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

On Friday, June 13th, Adam Comora purchased 100 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Adam Comora acquired 2,600 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $7,956.00.

OPAL Fuels Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of OPAL opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.99 million, a P/E ratio of 161.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.63). OPAL Fuels had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $85.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in OPAL Fuels by 64.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 195,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 76,267 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 16.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPAL. UBS Group lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPAL

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.