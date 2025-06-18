Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 116.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 17.9%

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $268.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on First Solar from $237.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.19.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,181.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,376 shares of company stock worth $2,227,172 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

