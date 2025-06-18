Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) EVP Sells $868,398.00 in Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) EVP Gina Trombley sold 4,299 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $868,398.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,592. The trade was a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $200.80 on Wednesday. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $147.66 and a 12-month high of $210.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.25. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wabtec from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Wabtec from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wabtec by 2,220.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 706,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 380,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after buying an additional 120,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 16.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at $22,509,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

