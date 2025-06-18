Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $1,538,212.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,909.80. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total transaction of $1,717,483.32.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,656,601.64.

On Thursday, May 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total value of $1,635,142.04.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.81, for a total value of $1,675,517.88.

On Friday, May 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $1,641,818.36.

On Monday, May 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $1,708,184.16.

On Friday, May 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total transaction of $1,759,766.68.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $1,791,797.12.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock opened at $198.20 on Wednesday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $326.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of -119.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,993,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,198,000 after purchasing an additional 580,583 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,114,000 after buying an additional 573,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,175,000 after acquiring an additional 616,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $595,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

