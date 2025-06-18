Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) Director James G. Rizzo purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,851.60. The trade was a 3.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.30 million, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.74). BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 426.67%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

