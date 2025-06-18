Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP David C. Czeszewski Sells 30,892 Shares

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 30,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $978,040.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,804.14. This trade represents a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,296,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,251,000 after buying an additional 241,147 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,874,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,792,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 165,762 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,129,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRDO. Wall Street Zen lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

