Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Insider Michael E. Diamond Sells 70,352 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) insider Michael E. Diamond sold 70,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $687,339.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,731.80. This represents a 23.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $441.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.15. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 51,275 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Mitek Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MITK

About Mitek Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.