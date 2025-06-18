Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Increased by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,778,553,000 after purchasing an additional 605,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $978,650,000 after buying an additional 30,929 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $648,169,000 after acquiring an additional 270,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,257,281 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $476,540,000 after acquiring an additional 360,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $472,362,000 after acquiring an additional 120,632 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,637.50. This represents a 13.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total value of $218,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,156.45. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,699 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5%

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Shares of EA opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.97. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. DA Davidson started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

