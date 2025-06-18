Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 104 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $501.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

