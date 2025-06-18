VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Raised by Cushing Capital Partners LLC

Cushing Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.