Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Invests $7.19 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,192,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 10.0%

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $229.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $234.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.88.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

