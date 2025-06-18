Cushing Capital Partners LLC Purchases 756 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483,542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after buying an additional 2,146,078 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

