First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Sold by Cushing Capital Partners LLC

Cushing Capital Partners LLC cut its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC owned 0.37% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 701,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,009,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IFV opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.