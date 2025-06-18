SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,824 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.4% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $20,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,803.2% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,536,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,558 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,899 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,159,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,484,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,166,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,233 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

