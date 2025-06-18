Cushing Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,498 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Copart by 6.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,230.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.