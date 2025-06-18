lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 95 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of LULU opened at $235.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.58. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, June 6th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.