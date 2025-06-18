Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 482.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Upstart by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Upstart by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $2,504,603.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,627.54. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $35,877.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,222.48. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,814. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ UPST opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Stephens began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

