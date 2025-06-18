Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 67.2% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 217.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.8%

BABA opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average of $111.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.83%.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

