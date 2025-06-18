Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 798 Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the first quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 127,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

Shares of IAUM stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.