Bfsg LLC Sells 150 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,864,000 after buying an additional 413,963 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 178,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $141.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

