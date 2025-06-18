Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $2,713,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $330.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.78.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

