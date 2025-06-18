Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 80.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nomura lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.82.

Baidu Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $116.25. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

