Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $783,000 Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 37,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.33, for a total value of $5,802,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,974.99. This trade represents a 45.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $4,481,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,728.75. This represents a 54.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,675 shares of company stock worth $27,369,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Wall Street Zen cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.28.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 19.40%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

